Aariel Gordon stepped out of the limelight as her daughter Kinley began a project to raise money for Shriners Hospital.
“It was all her,” Gordon said.
Kinley Gordon, 8 and a third-grader at Shannon Johnson Elementary School, sold handcrafted Christmas Trees and donated the proceeds to the Lexington branch of the children’s hospital. Because of COVID-19, Kinley wasn’t able to present her donation of $1,400 until recently and was thrilled to make the contribution.
“It made me feel happy,” she said. “What they do is amazing and I met almost everyone there and I met a lot of people.”
“She loved getting to go to Shriners,” Aariel added. “She took a tour and saw some of the kids and was able to see what she could do (with her donation) to help anybody there. She was able to help other kids that are in need and had been through a lot. I’m very proud of her.”
Aariel also was all smiles after seeing her daughter make the donation recently.
“It makes me feel really good that she values the importance of helping other people,” she said. “Shriners holds a very special place in my heart, because I know what good things they do to help people. What they do for kids is just amazing and an amazing facility and an awesome place. I don’t even know how to put it into words.”
Aariel lost a newborn son, Kayde Lucas Gordon, who had health issues after birth and was born missing most of a limb. Kayde lived an hour and 15 minutes after birth.
“If he would have survived, he would have spent a lot of time there,” she said. “That even puts even more sentiment into it. It was a tough and hard pregnancy.”
Kinley took a course at Michael’s in Richmond for 21 days, which inspired her to begin her own project with Christmas trees. Once she began in late November, it took Kinley approximately five minutes to complete each tree.
“When I made the first (Christmas tree), I really enjoyed it,” she said. “Once I made all of them, I decided to sell them and donate (the money) to charity.”
Kinley sold the trees “to a bunch of people,” including family and friends and even “people we didn’t even know.”
“She sold about 130 (trees),” Aariel said.
Kinley is planning another project but hasn’t made a final determination on a date.
“She may do a different craft,” Aariel said. “She hasn’t decided yet.”
