I spent a lot of time in Kirksville when I was a child.
Although a small community, nobody was a stranger and friends were, well like family. If your neighbor didn’t know you, they sure knew your parents or grandparents, giving you a sense of belonging. Often I would hear the words, “aren’t you William and Donna’s son?” Or “Your grandfather is Bill May?” My mom was known as “sissy” in Kirksville and some still call her by that name when they offer their condolences.
Some things have remained the same since childhood, such as the beautiful Christian Church and the “old” Kirksville School, that now serves as the Kirksville Community Center. The Round Hill General Store is in the same location it was 30 to 40 years ago, but now sits empty.
The house papaw May lived in has been torn down and replaced by another dwelling structure on Curtis Pike. Coy Farms still make up a big portion of the lay of the land in Kirksville, with the only exception being rows and rows of tobacco crops that filled the region. Generations of farmer and families made their living — including my family — raising tobacco and cattle. Legend has it that my grandfather knew more about cattle than anyone else in Kirksville.
I have a genuine love for Kirksville and it remains a special place. I attended elementary school at Kirksville Elementary School and made many trips up the hardwood stairs to the classroom and many more down to the cafeteria. The gym, for obvious reasons, was my favorite place. I learned to play basketball in that gym and can still picture coach (Jimmy) Cain throwing pitches during a whiffle ball game in gym class. The favorite in gym class was dodge ball and it was always a hit.
This past weekend, I spent some time at Kirksville Days and reminisced about the old days and how simple life appeared to be at the time. I saw so many smiling faces and that same sense of community that I felt when I was a child.
I ran into Corinna Willis and her family, who knew my grandfather. Corinna’s father, who papaw nicknamed “cud” had a photo of my grandfather in her phone and gladly sent it to me, which is a perfect picture of him sitting in the rocker in his back yard and smoking a cigarette.
Although I’ve been removed from Round Hill for several years, it still feels like home when I visit Kirksville, where the roots of my raising run deep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.