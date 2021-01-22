The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department has always been a staple within the Kirksville community. In the past few years, the fire department has undergone some changes but still serves the residents in the area in the ways they always have.
As a child, I can remember the KVFD leading the Kirksville Day parade. One year, I was able to ride on the leading firetruck with Mrs. Fannie Noe Hendren when she was the Grand Marshall of the parade as the oldest member of our community and I the youngest. The KVFD has always been there to support community events like this and others, but their most important job has been caring for our community members (and sometimes others) in their most urgent times of need.
The KVFD has a rich history from the time of its inception around 45 years ago. My grandfather, Bill Grant, was one of the original members of the KVFD. Since its founding, Ms. Juanita Estes has served on the board for the volunteer fire department and continues to do so today as treasurer. Current fire chief Logan King explained that the fire department was founded out of a need for fire protection for the Kirksville area. Mr. King stated their coverage area “includes Paint Lick, Kirksville, Round Hill, Poosey Ridge, Curtis Pike, Lancaster Road and Barnes Mill Road” from the end of the city limits to those areas.
Mr.King shared that 2020 was a unique but successful year for the fire department. They added a 1987 Mack tanker truck to their fleet, capable of carrying 2,000 gallons of water- bringing their carrying capacity to 3,750 gallons. The fire chief shared, “The KVFD responded to 117 calls for action. These calls varied: injury accidents, structural fires, a cat in a tree, lost children, and many others.”
Currently, the KVFD comprises 20 Eastern Kentucky University students and seven full-time firefighters alongside multiple veterans and Emergency Medical trained professionals. Almost all of the current volunteers have prior fire fighting experience/training. Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer is welcome to contact KVFD via their Facebook page, leave a message on the station door, or reach out to Chief Logan King.
The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department currently has a stock of fire detectors they are willing to come and install for anyone in need. They are also always grateful for and accepting donations as they work on a limited budget.
