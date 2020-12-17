When entering the Kirksville community during the winter months, one is transported back in time in some ways — passing by homes that have been here for many years, buildings that are original to our town when it was Centerville, before Samuel Kirkendall’s presence made it known as “Kirksville” and seeing people maintain traditions of days gone by (and not just those for the holidays). Through this travel comes the realization that there is truly something special about our community and how we come together throughout the year- but especially during the holiday season.
During the holiday season, our town really shines in so many ways.
There are giving hearts found everywhere, including our local churches. Kirksville Baptist Church is currently hosting donations to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. The offering serves as aid to international missionaries and has been a traditional offering within the Southern Baptist Church for many years. Kirksville Baptist Church has set a church-wide giving goal of $1500 and has met $700 of donations toward it so far.
Salem Christian Church in Poosey has a ladies group that gifted fruit baskets for shut-ins and provided gift cards for some families in need this year. Many members throughout the community check-in on their neighbors, help families who have found hard times, and show support to one another in various other ways throughout the holidays.
Tradition is important to our community. This year has caused us to miss many of the things we enjoy about living here; the Kirksville Day parade, Fall Festival, and the Christmas Gathering are only a few. However, members of our community are still holding tightly to traditions within their homes and farms.
Some of these traditions are because of the holidays, but others are just staples carried through from days-gone-by.
Growing up here, I have genuinely come to love watching some of these traditions come together every year. Recently, I drove through Poosey, and as always, Steve and Julie Winkler have gone all out with their lights and decorations for Christmas, along with many others. Spring Lake and Sunny Acres also have residents with beautiful lights to bring a little cheer to us all.
Don’t forget that even though we are amid difficult times because of the pandemic, we can still show kindness to our fellow community members in creative ways.
You can reach Kirksville Community columnist Carrie Grant at (859) 582-4790.
