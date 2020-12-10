Most in Kirksville have been missing the Friend family, the Roundhill General Store owners.
As many may know, Mike has been ill for a few months, and the store is closed for now.
With Roundhill General closed, it has been difficult for many to find a close place to visit. Newby Grocery is just a quick drive away, and they are hosting a “Country Christmas” this weekend.
Ashley Hatton, the owner, shared that on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13, the Newby Grocery Country Christmas will have a hot chocolate bar, popcorn stringing kits, and gift baskets with specialty items. Of course, the grocery store has multiple types of gift items for all of us here in Kirksville, Poosey, and Newby that would bring back fond memories of days past and represent landmarks we know and love.
In other news, our community has suffered the loss of a great friend, dentist, and story-teller. Dr. Jim Murphy passed away on Nov. 17 at the age of 88. Many may recall Dr. Murphy’s family operated Murphy’s Grocery across from Kirksville Baptist Church. Dr. Murphy often visited Roundhill General and shared stories of Kirksville’s history with visitors and community members. He will be missed!
Many of the area churches are still hosting worship services, but in modified ways due to COVID-19. Kirksville Christian Church has been posting videos of their services on Facebook. Kirksville Baptist Church is still hosting social distanced, masked, in-person services Sunday at 10 a.m. They are streaming the service through the sound system to allow the community to hear. Sunday School lessons are hosted in-person in the sanctuary on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bro. Hisle said, “We are trying our best to run services and reach people the best we can through this right now.”
While there isn’t a lot of “news” to share about our community currently, it’s business as usual for the time of year in our area.
Deer season seemed to be a fruitful time for many community members- young and old alike! A drive through Kirksville and Poosey, and you can still see farmers tending to their herds and preparing for winter months. Things may change and progress in the world around us, but here in Kirksville, we are just the same small, loving community filled with hard-working, helpful people we have always been.
———
Reach Carrie Grant at (859) 852-4790
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.