Spring is about 52 days away.
While Winter brings its own joy, recreation, and challenges to our community — spring and summer months are always a favorite for residents of Kirksville and Poosey.
It’s the time of year when we can finally break free and take our 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, and other recreational vehicles to the creek and enjoy the sounds of the season: the cool water washing away our worries and the laughter of friendship and family.
Paint Lick Creek, Silver Creek, The Green Hole, the Kentucky River, and Jigg Water all hold fond memories for those of us who have grown up in the community.
Many of us have built lifelong friendships on the banks of these places. Some have found love, and some have just had fun.
A few of my favorite stories that my grandparents, Bill and Louise Grant, used to tell me as a child were about the time they spent together at Paint Lick Creek.
Papaw fished and swam in the creek and always convinced Granny to join him, though she laughed when he told these stories and added, “there were snakes everywhere in the water! I always ended up on the bank watching your papaw.”
I am sure that stories about these places continue to be told from years past in households across our area, and kids look forward to the days when they can make similar memories with their family and friends.
After the Christmas Eve snow, I drove down to the Green Hole and waded through the waters in my Muck boots just for a break from my everyday norm. But, it isn’t the same in the winter months.
During the summer, you’re sure to see someone you know if you visit any of these places. There are families on picnics, taking a break from the heat of the day, riding through the water, just creating good, old-fashioned memories. This pandemic may have impacted the lives of many and created change throughout the world- but these trips to the creek still remained for many of us throughout the summer months. In a time of isolation and grief, it is nice to know that the promise of spring will bring our favorite days back around.
Time in these places truly does tend to bring people together. A good friend of mine, Paige Mills, grew up on Burton Lane in Poosey.
She said, “Poosey in the summer was like a paradise to a kid. Life was slow, and summers took forever. There was always a trail to ride, a creek to swim in, a friend to stay the night with, all night fires to dry off around; all of us kids ran together all summer. No one had to worry about us because where we lived, we had full reign over our summers.”
As a child, I can remember watching my dad and his cousin, Ricky Grant, go to the river to catch catfish and taking us kids to go creek wading and fishing at Silver Creek. Growing up in this area is a blessing every day, but especially in the spring and summer. Kirksville and Poosey are more than just dots on a map; living here is a different way of life than many experience in today’s world. We’ve learned to be better friends because of our time together. We’ve learned to be self-sufficient because of our grandparents and parents.
We’ve learned that a little time at the creek is all it takes to refresh us enough to make it through another work week.
