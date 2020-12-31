O
n Christmas Eve this past week, my grandfather, Bill Grant, passed away from COVID-19.
“Papaw” as he was known to me, was born in 1940. He farmed in Kirksville and portions of Garrard County for most of his life. His generation is what I consider to be the last of the true “workhorses.”
The last generation of men who knew how to self-sustain through hard times, build a family to last, and help their community members with a moment’s notice and few resources.
Ten years ago, a trip to Roundhill Store in Kirksville allowed a peek into the daily life of a generation of men who forged the bonds of our community. Walking into “the store,” as many in the area affectionately call it, has a way of flooding the mind with memories of bygone days. I can still envision many of these men sitting around the tables taking a break from their day eating lunch, and can still hear the chatter of tall tales, sharing of tips, offerings of help…and I will always remember the sounds of cards shuffling before a good game of Rook. The men visiting this store during their workday were fellowshipping and communing together. Many of these men had ties beyond that of a common career- they had lived through times in our community that made them stronger and encouraged the realization that they were “better together.” Looking back, I am so proud to have had a glimpse into their daily lives.
About the time that this generation was born, the world was in financial turmoil, many being born during the Great Depression. However, Kirksville has a rich history during this time, a record that shows how strong our community has always been through the decades and how we were indeed a town of our own. Kirksville was home to a grist mill, owned by Jasper Sebastian and his wife on Dogwalk Road, a bank, a post office, and a blacksmith. The men born during this time grew up together in this community, raised their families together, and defined hard work for coming generations.
My papaw’s passing reminded me of some of the familiar faces that have left this world in recent years. Faces that I grew up visiting with, learning from, and often sharing lunch with on days that I escaped my world and spent the day on the farm with papaw. There will never be another feeling like the days in the past of sitting next to him at the store, watching a game of hard-played Rook, listening to the sounds of my childhood and learning to be a better human.
This column is written in loving memory of them and the lessons they left behind for people in our community.. Their impacts will forever be felt on Kirksville.
