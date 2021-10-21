T
he recent acts of vandalism against the Kirksville Community Center have left the board requesting volunteers to aid in bringing the building back to usable condition.
Billie Battles and the Community Center members are seeking people who are able to help clean, paint, do carpentry work, help with some plumbing issues, and repair some roof issues. This building has been part of our community in varying capacities throughout the years, but most recently it is our place to come together recreationally. Without this building, our community is just not the same. If you’d like to volunteer to bring the building back to a usable condition, contact Billie Golden Battles.
Many have inquired about the annual Halloween Carnival that usually takes place at Kirksville Community Center each October.
Tina West Duerson has shared within the Kirksville Facebook group that it is not possible to utilize the interior of the Community Center building for events in its current state. In light of the carnival not being possible this year, the Kirksville Community Center is hosting an outdoor Trunk or Treat & Games for children twelve and under.
The event will take place on Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m. The Community Center is asking for volunteers to bring their cars, decorate their trunks, and hand out candy to the kids.
The Facebook post details that there will be games, face painting, and more. If you’d like to hand out candy, set-up will begin at 3 p.m. Contact Billie Golden Battles for more information.
• Another fun event to mark your calendar for is the Fall Y’all event at Newby Country Store on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The store will be selling Robinson’s chili, grilled sandwiches, caramel apples, fudge, and will also have arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt.
During the event.the store will also be collecting non-perishable food items for a food drive.
When you make a donation, you will get a free can of soda.
