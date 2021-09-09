With Kirksville Day just around the corner, the excitement of all the events and anticipation of our yearly celebration is continually growing.
Kirksville Day is a time for community members to come together and celebrate the place we call home. Kirksville has a rich history, and many are surprised to learn about how much our town once had to offer our county. While we may not have a blacksmith, bank, mill, or post office any longer and many of the local stores like Murphy’s and Rutherford’s are places of the past, we still have a home in our community that is unlike many others.
Kirksville Day’s theme this year is “30 plus 1” as the 30th anniversary of the parade and day of celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions last year. Coordinators have boasted many different types of vendors setting up this year, along with the Masonic Lodge’s traditional ham breakfast. As with every year, there will also be a parade which churches, individuals, and other organizations also participate in.
In the past, Bybee Pottery set-up and made exclusive pieces of pottery with “Kirksville Day” and the respective year etched into the bottom of the piece. It still excites me to find these specially marked pieces at yard sales and thrift stores. I would love to see another local pottery maker that is still in business come back and do something similar for our community- especially on our 31st year of celebration.
The parade is always an exciting time for kids in our community (and some adults), as they show off their horses, ATVs, go-karts, bicycles, etc. Children who do not participate in the parade reap the benefits of those on floats passing out candy.
A personal favorite of the day for me has always been going to get a tenderloin sandwich with my parents and brother.
It will surely be exciting to see the flags out in the coming days in preparation for our parade route and celebration of our community.
