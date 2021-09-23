Saturday, September 25, is our annual Kirksville Day celebration. This year is our 31st celebration, and is expected to be an amazing gathering for our community.
Events this year include an artist exhibit said to feature pieces from around the area. The annual Kirksville Day Country Ham Breakfast will also be held at the Masonic Lodge next to Kirksville Baptist Church. The parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and the parade will roll through Kirksville at 11 a.m.
There will also be vendors in the area behind the Kirksville Community Center. There has been a lot of talk on the community Facebook page that this year’s celebration will be the best we’ve seen in several years.
The promise of seeing our community come together sure makes this Kirksville girl’s heart warm!
Thanks to all who have coordinated and contributed to this year’s celebration.
Also taking place on Saturday is the “Newby Night Market” brought to the community by Newby Country Store and Benton Farms.
The night market will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
There will be barbecue, live music, vendors, arts and crafts, photography, baked goods, and so much more to enjoy.
The night market will be a great way to end the evening of celebration after Kirksville Day festivities.
Newby Country Store also has fall gift baskets available for purchase and delivery to the recipient.
There is a level of customization for each basket based on interests and your price point.
Be sure to check out the Newby Country Store Facebook page for more details. The fall decor and gift items they have in the store are fantastic.
