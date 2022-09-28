Kirksville Days 2022

The Kirksville community had its 32nd Kirksville Days celebration last Saturday. The event featured an exciting day with fun and games and a parade. Jud and Brandi Patterson served as grand marshals for the yearly event. Breanna Willis sits on a 1949 Farmall International Harvester Cub owned by her brother, Joseph Willis.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County Detention Center: September 12 - 14, 2022
- Berea Police Reports
- Madison County Detention Center: September 8- 11, 2022
- Madison County Health Department Food Service Inspections August 27 - September 9, 2022
- It’s nearly impossible to reach the brake from the backseat
- Madison County Property Transfers: September 6 - 14, 2022
- Brady Aurelious Hayes Corbin
- Safety a concern following fatality
- Madison County Court: Week of September 8 - 14, 2022
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: September 8 - 14, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.