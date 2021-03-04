One of the most prominent buildings within our community is the old school turned community center. Recently, a new neighbor inquired about the building, wondering what it looked like on the inside, when it was last used as a school and its current purpose.
The old school has been utilized as a community center since the new Kirksville School was built on Highway 52. I attended the old Kirksville Elementary for a few years before the new building and eventual transfer of students.
Since 1912, the school served as home to many other grade levels above elementary. It has hardwood floors throughout the building in an authentic classic design, coat closets outside of each classroom, a large library on the second floor, and an extensive cafeteria in the basement.
In its earlier years, the building had a different place for certain central portions of the school but would require the careful guidance of someone who had seen it previously to get to those areas within the building.
When the idea was first presented to Kirksville area neighbors about the building’s changeover to a community center, many had ideas and suggestions for its use.
Initially, it served as a host to some “sock-hop” style dances, live music, and of course, the beloved Halloween Carnival. It has also served as a venue for craft shows in the spring and fall and has been rented for various parties.
The building and parking lot also serve as the starting point for the “Kirksville Day “parade. Since its reinvention, the board members have added a playground and track in the property’s back.
Formerly, the playground was on the side of the building near the Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department.
In the past few years, a discussion has been happening between some Kirksville residents about ways to improve the community center’s use and bring Kirksville Day back to its former glory.
In bygone days, Kirksville Days was a much larger event than it seems to be now. Many of us would enjoy seeing it go back to its peak.
My dad, Jeff Grant, put the parade lineup together for many years.
There was so much to see during the day! Bybee Pottery came out to throw pottery with the year and “Kirksville Days” engraved in the bottom, the Masonic Lodge held a country ham breakfast, the pie auction that my Uncle Donald Grant typically served as auctioneer for, churches hosted various events, the Christian church opened its doors and had someone playing the pipe organ, the Carpenters always served tenderloin sandwiches, and the school was open for tours and walk-throughs.
It truly was an all-day affair. As time has passed, it has dwindled to a parade and some yard sales, a far cry from its potential as a day of celebration for the community.
———
Reach Carrie Grant
at (859) 582-4790.
