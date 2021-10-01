Kirksville celebrated its annual 30+1 Kirksville Days last Saturday with a fun-filled day of activities at the Kirksville Community Center. Darlene Grant Snyder shows off one of her photographs displayed at an exhibit to her friend David Shew. The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but was a success in its return.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
Latest News
- MCDT joins forces with ‘Voices of Hope’
- Madison County District Court: Week of September 16 - 22, 2021
- Changing our address but not our mission
- Kirksville Days makes big return
- Sitting on the porch, while catching up
- Sowers joins Citizen staff
- Madison County Detention Center: September 29, 2021
- Even smartest dog in the world doesn’t win every checker game
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County Foreclosures: September 9 - 15, 2021
- Low-flying plane catches residents off-guard
- Sowers joins Citizen staff
- Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
- Madison County Marriage License's: September 9 - 15, 2021
- County moves its meetings to Berea
- Madison County Detention Center: Monday, September 27, 2021
- Madison County District Court: September 9 - 15, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center (recap): September 12 - 15, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 24, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.