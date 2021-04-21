The Kirksville Community Center had its annual Spring Gathering last Saturday at the old Kirksville Elementary School Park. The event featured vendors, a food truck and a performance by the Kentucky Bluegrass Cloggers. In top photo, Alissa Jones pets on a goat owned by Big Foot Critters, located in Paint Lick.
