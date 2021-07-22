A
t some point, almost everyone has lost their joy to a thief known as “comparison.”
Just about everyone has done it — compared their life to what they see on someone’s social media, a family member’s story of success, or what others in their age group have achieved.
Life doesn’t really have a measuring point, but the idea of it, still impacts our happiness and how we check our own successes.
Growing up in a large family, my biggest point of comparison were my cousins. We are all very different, but we’ve each compared our lives to one another at some time.
I was the “middle grandchild,” so I felt the brunt of that! All of my other cousins left Kirksville at least once — whether it was for college or love. Watching that, I always felt a pressure to leave because I felt left out in some way, like I was missing an adventure. I was telling my papaw about the pressures of that one day and he said, “There’s nothing wrong with staying by your roots ... you’ll have a good foundation too.”
And I have. I’ve stayed close to my roots my whole life. Some might feel disadvantaged by this, but I feel humbled and blessed by it, especially after last week.
I live next door to a friend I went through high school with and I was able to show her and her child around to some of the local swimming holes. Sharing that makes me feel fortunate, because her child is just another generation that will grow up to love and appreciate our community and its offerings.
Staying close to home meant that I was able to be the “one call away” person when my grandparents needed someone, a cousin needed a sitter, or my brother needed a ride to a game. Living in a small town for 30 years might sound mundane to some, but to me it represents a different kind of adventure. An adventure filled with family, friends, and sharing all the big moments.
It’s easy to get caught up in your social media newsfeed and feel a little jealous, but don’t forget that you can create your own adventures right here. Memories with those you love can’t be bought or replaced.
I think my roots are planted more firmly in Kirksville than they ever have been, and my feet like to stay in the creek with people I love.
