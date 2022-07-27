The Madison County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to construct a new fire station in the Kirksville community during its July 26 meeting in Richmond. The new station will be constructed adjacent to the current Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department Station at 668 Kirksville Rd.
The county will apply for a $750,000 grant to pay for the new structure.
The court heard the Kirksville Fire Department averages about 140 calls per year, but is on pace to service 150 calls in 2022. The current structure has been deemed structurally unrepairable.
“The current building is one that is pretty dilapidated and definitely on its way out,” said District Four Magistrate Tom Botkin. “They can’t get all of their equipment inside and protect all of its current assets. This is something that needs to be added and done for that community.”
The court also took action to approve an Emergency Management Agency Communications tower site bid award and entered into a professional service agreement with MWM Consulting, Inc.
Henderson Services was awarded the $894,000 contract to service the county’s nine emergency service towers and surrounding areas as part of the 800 MHz system upgrade.
Jennifer Hitch, EMA Deputy Director, told the court the contract will include work to the fencing and gravel lots surrounding the towers and any minor electrical work. It will also include servicing the equipment storage houses to ensure all the equipment remains safe and will continue to operate.
At a cost of $25,000, MWM will conduct an economic development study for the county to determine the best companies and industries to recruit to Madison County.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said he was excited about the opportunity for the study and it is much-needed to see what areas of the county could best support growth and what types of businesses would be the best fit for the growing county.
“This study will take a much deeper drive than our comprehensive plan,” Taylor said.
In other business
• The court approved a transfer of Simpson Lane from a state road to a Madison County road where the county will now assume maintenance of the roadway.
• Appointed Owen Barnes to the Tax Assessment Board. The board consists of one member appointed by the county fiscal court, one by the county judge executive, and one from the city of Richmond. Owens resides between Richmond and Berea and owns several properties in Berea.
• Approved the hiring of Battlefield Golf Course seasonal grounds maintenance worker Jerry Causey at a rate of $10.50 per hour, as well as hiring Jake Fritz as a seasonal golf shop employee at a rate of $11 per hour.
• Herb Lovett was promoted to training officer for the Richmond Fire Department at a salary of $58,000. Judge Taylor announced Madison County has several available job openings. Please check the website at madisoncountyky.us. Upcoming Events
• July 29-Aug. 6- Madison County Fair at the Fair Grounds
• July 29-Movie in the Park at Irving McDowell Park. The movie will be “Grease” July 29- A Taste of Richmond from 5:30-8 p.m.. at the Richmond Community Center. The event will feature food trucks and live music
• July 30- Hops and Vines Festival from 2-10 p.m. on South 2nd Street. All proceeds will benefit the Madison County Humane Society.
• Aug. 5- CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Super Hero Gala 6:30-10:30 p.m.. at the EKY Center for the Arts.
• Aug. 6- Back to School Bash from 11 a.m..-2 p.m.. at the Berea Welcome Center. Berea Tourism is sponsoring the event.
• Aug. 11- Back to School from 2 p.m..-6 p.m. at the Irving McDowell Park. The event is sponsored by the Richmond Teen Center and Richmond Parks and Recreation Department
