Single-parent veterans and low-income parents attending Eastern Kentucky University will soon have another affordable housing option when the Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons opens in a few months on the EKU campus.
Thirty, two and three bedroom apartments are nearing completion as part of the project which is a partnership between the City of Richmond, Department for Local Government, EKU, Fahe, Kentucky Housing Corporation, Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing and the Madison County Fiscal Court.
The inovative project also includes a workforce training center that will house three classrooms, offices, space for mock interviews and a workroom
with computers, printers and other items to help participants in assembling resumes and completing assignments.
Low-income, single-parent veterans will be given first priority for the apartments with low-income single parents attending EKU filling the remaining units.
Kentucky River Foothills Development Council Director Vicki Jozefowitz told the Fiscal Court at its meeting Tuesday in Richmond that the project, which is similar to the Eastern Scholar House which Kentucky River Foothills currently operates on campus, is about 80 percent complete and applications are currently being accepted for the apartments, with the first expected to be ready for occupation by June.
“The Eastern Scholar House has 39 two-bedroom apartments for students going to college. We often have waiting list for those apartments and we sometimes get families who might have three children and they are a little crowded in those units. So it will be nice for them to be able to live at Kit Carson Commons instead,” Jozefowitz said. “The first apartments will open in June, with other units will come on in July and August.”
The second part of the project, the Workforce Training Center, is where the City of Richmond and Fiscal Court’s support came into play through procuring a $250,000 non-traditional economic grant for Kit Carson, Jozefewitz said.
“The Workforce Training Center is aimed at anybody in the community, primarily low income people that are seeking careers in industry, manufacturing, shipping and warehousing distribution. The program will be largely topped by EKU Workforce Development and also by Skills U, which used to be called Adult Education. One of the services of that program is called Soft Skills curriculum and certification,” Jozefowitz said.
When the initial discussions and planing for Kit Carson Commons began with focus groups from HR staffs from industries throughout Madison County, Jozefowitz said they were told by the groups that they could teach technical skills once they get employees in, but their problem was new employees soft skills.
“The industry leaders said that new hires didn’t have soft skills like knowing how to get along with each other, they didn’t have good plans for when their car breaks down or the baby sitter doesn’t show up or their school-age child gets sick. That’s where the workforce training center comes in,” she said. “The Center will be the last thing two open in September has two classrooms, with one being larger than the other. There also is going to be a small conference room for mock interviews and some computers and equipment. We’re very excited about the progress and getting Kit Carson Commons going.”
Participants in the program will be better positioned to secure gainful employment based on educational supports, social services and workforce training they receive at the Center, which will benefit the community by providing a trained workforce for both existing and new employers in the county.
In other business the court:
• Approved the proclamation of April as Fair Housing Month in Madison County.
• Approved a resolution to use Fiscal Year 2022 Rural Secondary Road Program funds for repairs and paving on KY 2881, Cal East Road; KY 1016, Estill Street and KY 499, Crooksville Road. Also using 2022 Flex Funds for work on KY 876, Barnes Mill Road, a state maintained road.
• Approved a resolution for Madison County to serve as the Applicant Agent for a 2022 General ASAP grant in the amount of $20,000 for the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet office of Drug Control Policy to address alcohol and substance abuse issues in Madison County and to increase drug prevention and activities.
• Approved the reappointment of Melinda Jones to the Valley View Board
• Approved the hiring of Renaldo Alejandro and William Carr as season grounds crew members at the rate of $9:50 per hour each.
Judges Report
• Final cutoff to schedule tree debris pickup is Friday, April 15 before 4:30 p.m. After that time no other pickups can be scheduled. Pickup can be scheduled by going to the county’s website at madisoncountyky.us or at the Solid Waste
Department at 624-4709.
• A Downtown Cleanup Sweep is scheduled for Friday, April 23 from Noon til 3 p.m. For more info and registration call or text Rose Rex at 559-0032.
• Effective Monday, April 26, Madison County Residents will be able to obtain all in-person drivers licenses, Real ID or ID services through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Drivers License Regional Office located in the old Richmond Mall. For more information visit www.drive.ky.gov or to schedule an appointment. Residents can no longer come to the Madison County Court House for drivers license or ID.
• Richmond Parks and Recreation 2021 Summer Camps registration is now open. More details on parks website.
• The Tasty Tuesday food truck event continues from 5-8 p.m. at Irving McDowell Park through October.
• Preliminary plans are underway for Berea’s 2021 Spoonbread Festival. Anyone wanting to help with the event or wants to have a booth at the event, contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.