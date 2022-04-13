Kit Cates, 95, of Jackson County, formerly of Red Lick died suddenly Monday, April 4, 2022 as the result of a tractor accident
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiated. Burial followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Kit Cates, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.