Kit Cates

Kit Cates, 95, of Jackson County, formerly of Red Lick died suddenly Monday, April 4, 2022 as the result of a tractor accident

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiated. Burial followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Kit Cates, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you