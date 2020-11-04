charity auction

Corporate Sponsors

• Davis and Powell Funeral Home

• CHI Saint Joseph Health

• Citizens Guaranty Bank

• Cricket Wireless

• GC Interiors LLC, Rick Clontz

• Let’s Bounce Inflatable Rentals, Gunner Clontz

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Ins, David Mayo, Agent

• Red Colt Properties, Rodney Short

•Steve Connelly Attorney

•Med-Save Pharmacy

 

 

 

Items Up For Auction

Ace Hardware- Size Medium Stihl Men’s Jacket at $99.98

Action Rental - two -2x27 ft ratchet straps $38 value

Adams Buick GMC – Three Oil Changes

Advance Auto parts – car wash it back at $31 value

Affordable Towing – local unlock $40 value

Anonymous Donor -  Voltron Figure valued @ $35

Anonymous Community Challenge Donor- $100 Donation

Battlefield Golf – one round of golf includes cart $30

Berea Animal Hospital – yearly vaccines and exam for a dog and one for feline

Berea Clinic Internal Medicine –Physical

Berea Citizen- Five Subscriptions at $26.00 in county and $35.00 out of county

Berea Fitness- 1- month Berea Fitness membership (Qty. 2) valued at $50

Berea Golf Course- Golf Package

Berea Pawn Shop – Paw Patrol Fleece Material valued @ $10

“Let’s Gather” Platter valued @ $20                                                      Mainstays 8-piece queen bedding set valued @ $50

Betty/ David Olinger- One Week Vacation thru RCI

Bill Williams- 2 Kroger Gift Certs @$50

Bluegrass Energy – gift basket

Boone Tavern- One night at Boone Tavern Hotel @ $150.00

Brandi’s Bakery and Bistro-$50.00 gift certificate

Brunner Studio – ten photo frames

Celebration Station- Gift Card valued @ $25

Central Bank, Berea – 2 $25 dollar gift cards

Cumberland Valley Bank, Dominique Martin Gift Basket

Cloud 9 – Head Candy; Style Me Drama Queen Volume Powder Mist

                   Valued at $10                             

        Argan & Hemp Oil Therapy; Leave-in treatment & detangler

        valued at $10

Comics Plus- Transformer; Nucleon & Galvatron valued @$30

                        Transformers; Titans Return valued @ $45

Transformers; Autobot Apex & Power Master Optimus Prime valued at $50

Cope Towing – local tow $50 value

Club Arena – 10 passes

Culver's- 2- value basket $10 value

Dairy Queen- Three 8” Ice Cream Cakes at$19.99 each

Delta Gas- $50.00 Check

Dillard's Estee Lauder – Cosmetic Gift Basket

Dinnerbell-1 $25 gift certificate

Double Tree by Hilton (Lexington) - One-night stay

Dr. Ed Brent – Crest Oral-B electric toothbrush $100 value

EKU Athletics- four tickets to final home game or any 20/21 football game                                              and a signed football $82 value

Four tickets to any upcoming season basketball game and a signed basketball $70 value

Evelyn Blount – Five Avon Gift Sets

Fireside Gallery- $25.00 gift certificate

Fishing Creek Jewelry – 1 pair of Sterling Silver Stud Earrings, 1 pair of Torched                                                        Rainbow Copper Earrings Valued @ $30)

Foley's Florist – Cookie Jar Candle

Frances Johnson- 1 Walmart Gift Cert - $25

Friend of Kiwanis – Child House shoes

Friend of Kiwanis – Salad Set - Cellar Brand

Galaxy Bowling – one- hour bowling including shoes $40 value

Gibson Bay Golf Course – two of the green fees

Gilliam Sports Lounge – gift card $20 value

Happy Meadow – Gift Certificate

Hays Furniture - Bathroom Vanity, Basin, Faucet @ $1,299.00

Holiday Inn Express – Gift Card

Hooters – $25 Gift Certificate  (total of 8)

IHOP- 2 entrees & 2 drinks   (total of 2 valued at $25 each)

In Memory of Dustin Scalf – 24 pack of mountain dew

In Memory of Jonathan Scalf- 24 pack of Ale 8

Jackson County Times-- 3 one-year subscriptions in state $25, 

                                            Out of state $30 value

                                             

                                             

Jennings Home Lumber - to be determined

John Alcorn - Dolly Madison doll – porcelain head

John & Virgina Rowland- 1St Puppy by Linda Tolle Painted Treasures,                                                                             and a Longaberger basket

J. R.  Anderson- Superman Comic-Speeding Bullets valued @ $5

                                                Batman Comics; Set of 2 valued @ $15

                                                Pet Cemetary Pop! Figure valued @ $25

                                                Steven King Pop! Figure valued @ $15

                                                Dean Koontz; Frankstein Book valued @ $23

X-Men Book; Volume 1 valued @ $18

                                              Wilson NCAA Basketball valued @ $20

Kathy Lipps – Plunder Necklace and Earrings valued @ $40

Kelly Anderson -“He sees you when you’re drinking” set of 2 beverage glasses                                                 valued @$5

                                Shovel & Pail w/ Cars 3 Puzzle valued @$5

       Shovel & Pail w/ My Lil Pony Valued @$8

       Shovel & Pail w/ Unopened Happy Meal Toys – various         

            themes-13 pails Valued @$10 each 

       View-Thru Geometric Shapes valued @$20

                  First Words Board Book Collection Valued @$30

       Touch & Lift Board Books valued @ $23

       Touch & Feel Board Books valued @ $25

                  Super Hero Board Book Coll. Valued @ $55

Kelly Anderson continued:

Silver & Pearl Paparazzi Necklace/Earring Set valued @ $5

Purple Paparazzi Necklace/Earring Set valued @ $5

Musical Sewing Machine valued @ $20

“Cornelius” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @$10

“It’s Mine” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10

“A Color of His Own” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10

                        “Frederick” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10

Baby Gund Monkey Cuddle Pal valued at $8

Taggies-Cozy Rattle Pal-Giraffe valued @ $10

Baby Snoozies Foot Coverings valued @ $13

Baby Essentials Plush Blanket & Snuggle Toy-Giraffe valued @ $15

Lovely Car 4-pack Superhero Set valued @ $10

Wooden Rainbow Stacking Game valued @ $20

B & aBc Block Party Alpha Blocks valued @ $20

Hot Hugs Horse-Microwaveable hottie valued @ $15

Play at Home Porcelain Tea Set valued @ $15

Madison Park Essentials Twin Quilt & Sham valued @ $120

5T Healthtex Yellow Dress valued @ $15

Bath & Body Works “Sunset Glow” Set valued @ $40

Rickman Pottery Mug valued @ $15

Christmas Wreath (Qty. 2) valued @ $50

Knights Pharmacy – First Aid Kits (3 total)

KY Auto Parts – Parts Gift certificate valued at $25

Larry Combs – Country Ham

Lee’s Famous Recipe- One at $37.99 and two at $7.99 each; 16-piece meal $38                                                  value); two combo meals $16 value

Lexington Legends –  Four Tickets (2 sets)

Logan's Roadhouse- free appetizer $8 value; free appetizer $8 value; free                                                         appetizer $8 value; free appetizer $8 value; free burger $10                                             value; free burger $10 value; free burger $10 value

Long John Silvers - meal certificates valued at $7.39 (4 total)

Madison Co. Historical Society -2 Books – Inventory of Burials, Berea & Richmond                              Cemetery

Maxam Family Dental – Crest Oral-B electric toothbrush $100 value

Michaels of Richmond- Clayon dough, morph moldable fun, and confetti clay

Mount Vernon Signal – three subscriptions $27 value each

Native Bagel -  $25 Gift Card + Little Waves Coffee Roasters valued @ $40

O'Reilly's Auto Parts- power torque 73- piece quarter inch drive and socket set

                                         Valued at $40

OH KY RV Park-Propane refill -4 gal grill size-$16.00

Old Town Amish Store- Gift basket - @$16)

                    Gift basket $30 value

Outback Steakhouse – Tuck Away Gift Cards $20 value (4 total)

Penn Station – Free Small Sub-5 Subs (Qty. 4) valued @ $25

Pioneer Golf Course –9 hole of golf, cart not included $10 value each (10 total)

Pinnacle Sign Co. Bud Montgomery- Husqvarna Chain Saw,                                                                                                                    Karcher Pressure Washer

Planet Pawn – Vivitar Action Camera w/ Charger valued @ $20

Red Lobster –  $30 Gift Certificate (2 total)

Reid’s Fishing Lake - Fishing passes’ @$15 (2 total)

Richmond Register – American flag kit $20 value

               cartoon umbrella $15 value  (2 total)

Rippling Stones – “Home Sweet Home” Woodburnt Plaque valued @ $20

Sam's Pit Stop- one free oil change $50

Samantha Gadd- Santa Countdown Board valued @ $25

Save a Lot- Country Ham @ $50.00

Shear Expressions- Joico Moisture Recovery valued @ $20

Smith Tire Center- Gift Certs Service/Parts @ $50 (2 total)

Smokehouse Grill – $15.00 Shirt

Snappy Tomato – Certificate for Large Specialty Pizza valued @ $17 (3 total)

Soft Shoe – $25 Gift Card

Something Olde Antiques & Collectibles – $50 Gift Certificate

Texas Roadhouse- Entrée Pass-Dinner for 2 valued @ $30

The Barber Shop- Free Haircut valued @ $12  (2 total)

The Castle – UK Men’s Watch valued @ $99

Todd’s Antiques- Oriental Ginger Jar – Covered dish – plate

Trinkets & Treasures- Gift Card valued @ $25

Valeria Watkins- Original painting

Village Life Boutique & Gifts- Various Merchandise Valued @$55

Weston Glass blowing Studio & Gallery – Purple w/ Green Accent Glass Blown                                                                                          Vase valued @ $85

Whistle Stop – 4 pairs of Trump 2020 socks and 5 butane Christian Audigier Enzo                                     gold lighters. 

Auction Sponsorship

•  Davis and Powell Funeral Home- 2 hours sponsor

• Craig Loftus- 1- hour sponsor

• Nola Newman Realtor-1/2hour sponsor

• Cumberland Valley Bank, Dominque Martin-1/2hour sponsor

• Repperd Funeral Home-1/2hour sponsor

• Community Trust Bank-1/2hour sponsor

