The Berea Kiwanis Club will be continuing a tradition this weekend when the organization conducts its annual benefit auction.
The event will be from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday and can be heard on Spectum Cable Channel 378, WKXO 103.5 FM and also on the Berea Kiwanis Facebook page.
The annual and long-standing event has been an ongoing fund-raiser for the club since 1982. Proceeds raised from the two-day event will help benefit the family resource centers in the local elementary and middle schools.
“We started as a horse show and went to an auction in 1983,” Auction Chairman David Mayo said. “It has been going continuous ever since.”
The organization is being more cautious this year because of the ongoing pandemic, but Mayo said the club is “planning on going ahead with it.”
Among the top items up for bid include a Bathroom, vanity, basin and faucet set donated by Hays Furniture, a one-way vacation stay donated by David and Betty Olinger, a one-night stay at Boone Tavern and a Husqvarna chain saw and Karcher pressure washer donated by Pinnacle Sign Company and Bud Montgomery.
A complete list of items up for bid appear online at www.thebereacitizen.com
