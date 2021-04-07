Kiwanis Club donates lifesavers

Phillip H. Seifert, Curator of the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center, accepted individually wrapped lifesavers from the Kiwanis Club of Richmond to be included with others collected by the center.  The collecting of lifesavers will be continued at the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center at 101 Battlefield Memorial Hwy. until the end of April.  The lifesavers will be distributed to members of the U.S. military worldwide.

