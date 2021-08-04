Kiwanis Logo

The 103rd Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Convention is set for Thursday-Sunday.

Berea will serve as host for the first time since 1955, the year Berea College celebrated its 100th anniversary. 

The event kicks off the new century for the Berea Kiwanis Club. KY-TN Governor David and First Lady Louise Coulter will serve as host and hostess of the convention. 

The Kentucky-Tennessee District Foundation will host a golf scramble on Friday at Battlefield Golf Course.

The meetings and workshops will be on Berea College’s campus. Entertainment will include the Electric Dulcimers and the McLain Family Band.

