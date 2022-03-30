The Berea Kiwanis Club will continue a long-standing tradition on Easter weekend.
The 86th annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Berea City Park Annex football field.
The free event is for children ages 0 through 10 years-old. The age groups will be for children 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and special needs individuals.
A golden egg will be hidden for each age group to seek and find. In addition, a basket will be awarded to the oldest and youngest overall participant.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley is scheduled to be in attendance as well as First Responders from several agencies.
A bounce house will be set up and available for children to enjoy before and after the hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.