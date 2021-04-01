The annual Easter Egg hunt sponsored by the Berea Kiwanis Club will feature a different look when it returns after the yearly event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
The 84th edition of the annual event will be a drive-thru hunt Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the Berea Skate Park, located on 400 North Broadway, behind the Russell Acton Folk Center.
The club will hand out a goody bag featuring eggs and candy, while following COVID-19 protocols.
Vehicles will line from the back entrance of the folk center and make their way toward the Berea City Park annex.
The hunt won’t feature a “Golden Egg” this time, but Kiwanis member David Mayo is happy to see the event return this year.
“It will be a pared-down event, but we’re going to have it.”
