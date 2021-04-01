Kiwanis Club Logo

The annual Easter Egg hunt sponsored by the Berea Kiwanis Club will feature a different look when it returns after the yearly event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

The 84th edition of the annual event will be a drive-thru hunt Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the Berea Skate Park, located on 400 North Broadway, behind the Russell Acton Folk Center.

The club will hand out a goody bag featuring eggs and candy, while following COVID-19 protocols.

Vehicles will line from the back entrance of the folk center and make their way toward the Berea City Park annex.

The hunt won’t feature a “Golden Egg” this time, but Kiwanis member David Mayo is happy to see the event return this year.

“It will be a pared-down event, but we’re going to have it.”

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you