LEXINGTON, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities staff (KLC) presented a 2022 Cybersecurity Grant to the City of Berea. KLC Insurance began offering the funding this year to help members implement additional safety protocols and programs, such as multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery systems, advanced threat protection software, and endpoint detection and response (EDR). The grant is for $10,000.
KLC President and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott emphasized the importance of data security and KLC’s commitment to helping members secure vital public information. “Cities face unique challenges safeguarding the data they collect. As an advocate for city governments and an insurance provider for cities and organizations that serve them, KLC has a great interest in seeing that every city has basic protection,” he said. “The KLC Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant program will help our insurance members put systems in place that keep their sensitive data safe.”
Berea representatives thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact the funds will have on their community. “The City of Berea, like many Kentucky cities, is redoubling our efforts to ensure that our computer systems, software, and data are protected,” KLC Board of Directors member and Mayor Bruce Fraley said. We are committed to maintaining the integrity and security of the information contained in our systems. Taking cybersecurity improvement measures is never cheap, and we are very grateful for the grant provided by the Kentucky League of Cities that will help us significantly with the associated costs. We are also thankful for the advice and support we receive from our friends at KLC on all issues, including cybersecurity, and we appreciate what KLC does for all of us.”
“We are committed to helping our members keep potential cyberattacks at bay,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “Technology is always evolving, and it is crucial that cities keep up with the changes. I am glad to hear that Mayor Fraley and Berea city officials were able to conduct a cyber evaluation and take the necessary steps to guard their data systems.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products, including cyber insurance.
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) is a nonprofit membership association serving more than 380 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies.
