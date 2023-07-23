The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting that occurred on Doylesville Road.
The initial investigation indicated that Robert Girdner, 42, of Richmond, came to the property of Jerald Barger, 74 and then confronted him. During the confrontation, it was alleged Barger felt threatened by Girdner and discharged his firearm, striking Gridner.
Girdner was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, Girdner was medically cleared by Baptist Health Richmond and taken into custody. Girdner had an active warrant for Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree and has been lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Darrell Hutchinson. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, and Madison County EMS.
