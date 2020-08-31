The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County Dispatch at 5 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot on Gravel Lick Road in Sandgap.
KSP Troopers responded to the scene where they encountered a man, who was armed with a gun. The man fled behind his residence and fired a shot. When Troopers located the subject, he was found deceased. KSP Troopers also discovered a woman, who was deceased next to the residence. Both, the man and woman had suffered fatal gunshots.
KSP Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates no other individuals were involved and KSP is not searching for any suspects.
Susan Taylor, 42, of McKee and Billy Taylor, 50, of McKee, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. Their bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsies.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
