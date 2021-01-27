The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was notified just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, of a fatal collision on Mount Vernon Road (US-25 S), just south of Berea.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2016 Toyota Highlander operated by Gregory Newman, 50, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Drive, into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling south on Mount Vernon Road.
As a result of the collision, Newman's passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt was pronounced deceased at the scene, by the Madison County Coroner. The victim's name has not been released.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert Lagrange. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, the Berea Police Department, Berea Fire Department, Madison County EMS and the Madison County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.