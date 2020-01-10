LONDON, Ky. (KT) - A Kentucky State Police Trooper killed a dog that had apparently fatally mauled a man in Rockcastle County, early Friday morning.
The KSP says around 3:40 a.m., they received a call from Rockcastle County 911, requesting assistance in a disturbance at a home on Pug Lane in the Conway community.
When the trooper arrived, along with deputies from the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Department, they encountered a very aggressive dog. The KSP says the dog was located near a suspected victim. The trooper shot and killed the dog, because of the immediate threat it posed to officers and the community.
The identity of the victim and his cause of death have not yet been determined at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The trooper’s name has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.