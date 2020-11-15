Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is currently experiencing a phone system outage.

Due to the outage, residents in Boyle, Clark, Estill, Garrard, Jackson, Jessamine, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer and Lee Counties are asked to call (800) 222-5555, local law enforcement or a neighboring KSP Post Location. 

Nearby post locations and phone numbers include KSP Post 8 - Morehead at (606) 784-4127, KSP Post 11 - London at (606) 878-6622, and KSP Post 12 - Frankfort at (502) 227-2221.

KSP Post 7 will provide an update when the phone system service has been restored. 

