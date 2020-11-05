On Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 around 11 a.m., officer Steven Douglas with Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement received a call for an attempt to locate on a stolen commercial vehicle from Lancaster Police Department.
While patrolling US25 in Livingston, Douglas located a white 2016 Ford F550 being operated by 25-year-old Terry L. Hawley of Lancaster.
An investigation found that the vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours from the Garrard County Road Department and then used to steal a trailer, skid-steer, and other construction equipment later the same day from PECCO Inc. of Nicholasville.
Hawley was arrested without further incident and lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center on Receiving Stolen Property Charges. Officer Steven Douglas continues the investigation.
CVE Officer Eric Stallsworth assisted with the arrest.
