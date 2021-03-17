Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Rockcastle County. The Female was last seen Thursday, January 28, 2021 leaving the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
Amanda L. (Anglin) Mullins, 44 of Berea was last seen leaving the Rockcastle County Detention Center around 12:30 p.m. with John Kevin Fallin.
Mullins is described as a white female 5-foot-8 and approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Unknown clothing description. Mullins left the jail in a 2000 Tan Chevy Cavalier. Mullins has been known to also reside in Owensboro.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.
