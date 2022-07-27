The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is conducting a missing person investigation following the disappearance of a man in Jackson County.
The initial investigation indicates Gilbert Jones Jr., 68, from Annville, was last seen at his residence on Boss Vaughn Road, on July 23, 2022. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, gray reebok shoes and a watch on his right wrist. Jones Jr. is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
The Kentucky State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Gilbert Jones Jr. and is asking anyone with information to contact local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623.2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper David Hobbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.