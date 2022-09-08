The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Tuesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. when a Kentucky State Police Trooper observed an individual with active warrants operating a Red Chevy Truck at the Valero Gas Station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on two individuals identified as Benjamin C. Johnson, 28, of Waco and Destiny G. Burns, 20, of Berea in the gas station parking lot.
Johnson failed to yield at which point a pursuit was initiated. KSP Troopers followed the fleeing vehicle West on Tates Creek Road for approximately 8 miles. The pursuit then turned onto Whitlock Road for approximately 3 miles and was terminated due to roadway conditions.
