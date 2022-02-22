A woman was killed and another man injured during an apparent home invasion on Willis Branch Road Tuesday early morning in Richmond.
According to Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, an armed suspect entered the residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. and fired shots, killing a female victim inside the home. Gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and the intruder. The homeowner was transported to University of Kentucky Hospital where he was treated and released after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
According to various media reports, the home is owned by former State Representative Wesley Morgan. His daughter, Jordan Morgan, was fatally wounded in the shooting.
The suspect left the scene after the shooting and no arrests have been made. The KSP is requesting anyone with information or observed suspicious activity at the time of the shooting (3:30-4:30 a.m.) to call (859) 623-2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Cameron Allen. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, the Richmond Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner.
