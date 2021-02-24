The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that highway crews are utilizing this break in winter weather to address maintenance issues. This includes pavement items such as potholes.
The traveling public can expect to see maintenance work for varied locations in Madison County and throughout District 7. Motorists should be prepared to slow down and/or stop when encountering a work zone.
Three factors produce potholes; excessive amounts of moisture beneath the pavement, the freezing/thawing cycle, and traffic volume. Potholes begin with water seeping into roadway cracks. The small cracks can quickly become potholes.
Freezing and thawing temperatures cause pavement to expand and break apart. Potholes increase due to extreme cold temperatures and the amount of precipitation. A cold mix is used to repair potholes during winter months. Once spring arrives the potholes are repaired with a hot asphalt mix. The hot mix assists with smoothing out rough spots on the asphalt.
The KYTC also has advised motorists that power lines have been repaired for Scaffold Cane Road/KY 1617. The Madison County crew worked Tuesday and Wednesday clearing snow, ice, branches/limbs and debris from the roadway. Both lanes are now clear and safe for drivers in both directions.
There were low and downed lines on the route as of last Friday. District 7 personnel could not pass through the area with snow plow/salt trucks due to the situation. Motorists were encouraged to utilize an alternate route. The local utility company has repaired the power lines.
