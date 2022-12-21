Patriotic Cheer

The Ladies for Liberty, known for their renditions of war era music from the 1940’s, World War II, 1950’s, Korean War, 1960’s and Vietnam War, performed a Christmas Concert at Mt. Zion Christian Church Sunday. The trio performed songs in the Andrew Sisters style of music through their own unique rendition of vocals, costumes, hairstyles and the spirit of patriotism. The Ladies for Liberty, based in Louisville, have performed in Normandy, France during DDay anniversaries. The crowd was entertained by the performances, which reflected the spirit of the music created during the war era. The Andrew Sisters helped lighten the load on soldiers and their families.

