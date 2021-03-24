T
he Madison Southern Lady Eagles used a 12-2 run to close out Monday’s 11th Region Tournament game against Great Crossing to advance to the region semi-finals with a 49-44 victory.
The trio of Samantha Cornelison, Reece Estep, and Lacie Parks paved the way to victory. Cornelison scored a team-high 19 points, while Estep added 14 points and 20 rebounds. Parks finished with 10 points.
Monday’s game was the second time Southern and Great Crossing tangled in 2021. On Feb. 20, Great Crossing blew out Southern 83-44 as the Lady Warhawks shot 54 percent from the floor. Monday, Southern’s defense stepped up and held Great Crossing to 27 percent shooting.
“I was more than happy because it was another tough game where we had to make plays at the end to pull it out,” Coach Josh Curtis said. “That speaks to the mental toughness of our team to never feel like they are down and out.”
Curtis credited Morgan Flannery and Parks’s defensive effort as they held Great Crossing’s duo of Braylee McMath and Timothi Williams to single digits. In February, the pair combined for 39 points. On Monday, the duo scored a combined 17 points.
———
Last Friday, Southern (18-6) captured the 44th District title with a 40-32 win over Madison Central. Flannery led Southern with 12 points, while Macie Daniels added 10.
Southern faced Lafayette (15-6) Wednesday night in the semi-finals.
In January, Southern defeated the Lady Generals, 52-36. Curtis said he expects a much different Lafayette team in the semi-finals.
“They have gotten much better since we played them at the end of January,” Curtis said. “They have been one of the hottest teams in the 11th Region since then. They have a dominant point forward in Anaya Brown, and they surround her with shooters. We will have to play really well to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Tipoff time for the Lafayette game is 5:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
