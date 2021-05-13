Lady Eagles Camp

The Madison Southern girls basketball team hosted a one-day skills camp Saturday at Southern. Approximately 42 kids between the first and eight grade participated in a variety of skills, including ball handling, dribble moves, passing and catching fundamentals, shooting techniques and drills and passing and cutting. In top photo, Madison Southern girls’ coach Josh Curtis talks to the campers Saturday morning. The camp featured instruction from Curtis, his staff as well as current Lady Eagle players.

