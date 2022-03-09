The Madison Southern Lady Eagles put on quite a defensive show. Still, when the final buzzer sounded, Franklin County walked away with a 37-28 win in the 11th Region Tournament semi-final game last Thursday.
Franklin County came into the game averaging 61 points a contest. The Lady Eagles’ tenacious defense stymied them for much of the game, holding the Lady Flyers to a season-low point total on 33.3 percent shooting.
“We held them to their lowest point total of the year by far,” Southern Coach Josh Curtis said. “We had a good game plan going in and showed our players what can happen if you don’t play a specific way against them. I thought they executed it even better than our game against Berea. The effort and discipline were outstanding.”
Southern trailed by one point at halftime, but went cold offensively in the third quarter, which was the difference in the game as Franklin County built an eight-point lead.
“The third quarter is definitely what hurt us the most,” Curtis said. “We had some layups, free throws, and open shots by kids we want to shoot it. If we could have just made a couple of those, then it’s a completely different game. They eventually got a couple of shots in a row to start the quarter and unlike in the first half, we were not able to match them and it became too much to overcome a 6-8 point deficit against a team like that on a college floor.”
Macie Daniels and Morgan Flannery led Southern (22-12) with eight points each. Jada Carter added six points, while Tara Wooten and Hadley French finished with three. French also added six rebounds.
Curtis said he couldn’t be prouder of a team wasn’t given much of a chance when the season began.
“We played the underdog role well this year,” Curtis said. “We were picked to finish eighth in the region and we didn’t have any preseason all-region players, and zero all-region players at the end of the season, and were not given a realistic chance even in the district tournament. If you watched us play all season, it wasn’t pretty at times, but the one thing that always showed up was their defense and intensity.”
Those factors brought the team together, Curtis said, and the team grew even closer when one of its players was lost for the season with an injury.
“It’s tough to replace a 2,000-point scorer like Samantha (Cornelison) was,” Curtin added. “Then, Reece Estep had a great summer for us, and we were expecting a lot out of her and then she goes down with an ACL injury five games into the season. We put kids in new roles and asked them to do more than they thought they would have to do or could do. That’s what makes all the success this year that much sweeter, and I am so proud of them.”
Daniels and Flannery were named to the All 11th Region Tournament team.
