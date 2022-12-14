The Madison Southern Lady Eagles remained undefeated as they knocked off Great Crossing (51-48) and Grant County (55-47) to capture the Billy Hicks Classic in Georgetown.
Hadley French and Bella Moberly led Southern with 12 points each in the victory over Great Crossing
Tara Wooten finished with 10 points, while Jada Carter added nine rebounds. Laci Sandlin knocked down six three-pointers in the championship game and finished with 20 points in the win over Grant County. Wooten finished with 13 points, while Ashlan Estep finished with nine points.
• The Berea Lady Pirates got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Lauren Stepp as they knocked off Estill County 42-37 last Thursday. Sophie Brewer finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Berea (3-1). Maddy King added eight points in the win.
• The Madison Southern Eagles dropped two contests last week, falling to Danville Christian (83-64) and Lincoln County (67-60). Jay Rose was lights out against Danville Christian, scoring 36 points and 14 rounds. Rose hit on 13-of-19 shots from the field. Braden Hudson finished with nine points in the loss. Rose again led Southern (2-3) with 21 points and nine rebounds against Lincoln County. Zach Hudson added 18 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Brett Erslan and Braden Hudson had eight points each.
• The Berea Pirates (2-3) split a pair of games last week. The Pirates upended Burgin (53-48) before falling to Pineville (73-47). Cameron Puckett led Berea with 19 points against Burgin, while Finely Blevins added 12. Cannon Cummins finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Puckett was Berea’s leading scorer against Pineville, finishing with 12. Blevins added 10 points in the loss, while Joseph Cobb finished with nine points.
