The Madison Southern Lady Eagles knocked off East Jessamine (59-35), Boyle County (48-35), and Letcher County Central (66-63) this past week.
Against East Jessamine, Samantha Cornelison finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Lacie Parks added 12 points, while Reece Estep ended the contest with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Cornelison finished with 13 points and five rebounds in the win over Boyle County. Bella Moberly added 11 points, while Morgan Flannery added nine points. Estep recorded 10 rebounds.
Southern won a thriller over Letcher County Central, as Cornelison paced the Lady Eagles with 21 points. Macie Daniels added 16, while Parks finished with nine.
The Lady Eagles also rolled to a 48-33 win over Lincoln County on Senior Night, Tuesday. Southern honored its three seniors, Cornelison, Parks, and Caylen Conrad, before dispatching Lincoln County.
Cornelison finished with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Daniels added 12 points in the win.
The win wasn’t an easy one as Southern trailed at halftime 26-18.
In the second half, Southern clamped down on Lincoln, outscoring the Lady Patriots 30-7.
Boys
The Madison Southern Eagles were on the losing end of a one-point ball game, falling to Henry Clay, 77-76 last week.
Trent Devries led the Eagles with 22 points, including a 5-for-9 effort from behind the three-point line. Jayden Adams finished with 15 points, while Jay Rose ended the contest with 10 points and five rebounds. Zach Hudson added 9 points in the loss.
The Eagles snapped its two-game losing streak Tuesday night at Garrard County, winning 80-59.
Jay Rose paced Southern with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Hudson added 20 points to go along with six rebounds, while DeVries finished with 18 points.
