The Berea Pirates and Lady Pirates are finding 2020 a difficult one to navigate. Last week, the Pirates (1-6) dropped a 10-0 decision to Somerset. The Lady Pirates (0-10-1) lost to Sayre, 4-0.
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
