As a last-second shot by Lexington Catholic rimmed out of the cylinder allowing the Madison Southern Lady Eagles escape with a 39-38 win in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament, Lady Eagles Coach Josh Curtis breathed a sigh of relief.
“We were very fortunate to walk out on Monday with a win,” he said. “We knew that could be a trap game for us since we beat them a few weeks ago. We prepared them as best as we could, but Lexington Catholic put up a great fight and always play hard. We didn’t play well, but we made the plays when we needed to advance and that’s all that matters this time of year. One of our seniors — Macie Daniels — came up huge in the clutch making free throw after free throw to give us the win.”
Daniels led Southern with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Flannery finished with nine points. Hadley French finished the game with seven points. Southern will play Franklin County (25-7) in the second round of the tournament Thursday night at Eastern Kentucky University. Monday’s region tournament win saw Southern (22-11) set a school record for wins.
The Lady Eagles now set their sights on Thursday’s region opponent Franklin County (25-7). Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
“We will have to play much better on Thursday to have a chance against Franklin County,” Curtis said. “They have run this region for several years and return another top 15 team.”
Curtis said Franklin County has depth and are among the most talented in the state.
“They have size, speed, and multiple shooters,” he said. “That makes it hard to prepare for them and we know we are going to have to give something up somewhere.
“We hope that us being able to play three games at EKU recently will give us an advantage since Franklin County has not played any games there.”
Before reaching the region tournament, Southern won the 44th District Championship at McBrayer Arena on EKU’s campus by knocking off the Berea Lady Pirates.
A month ago, the Lady Pirates rolled past the Madison Southern Lady Eagles, 44-28.
Last Thursday, the Lady Eagles turned the tables on the Berea Lady Pirates last Thursday by jumping out to a big lead and not letting up in a 47-26 win in the 44th District Championship game. Flannery led Southern (22-11) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Daniels added 12 points and nine rebounds, while French finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Berea was led by Abigail Beard’s 12 points. Chesney Lovins added five points and six rebounds in the loss.
Lady Pirates fall to Lafayette
The season ended Monday night for the Berea Lady Pirates as they fell to Lafayette, 46-26 in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Monday night in Lexington.
Mati Stepp led Lady Pirates with 10 points. Lovins finished with five points and seven rebounds.
Berea struggled shooting, hitting on seven of 34 shots from the field. Berea finishes the season with a 24-8 record.
