Berea is getting used to playing on the big stage.
The Lady Pirates will be making their fourth straight appearance in the All “A” Classic state tournament set for Jan. 26-30 at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena. Berea defeated Lexington Christian and Model in the regional and was awarded the 11th Region title and a bid to state tourney after Sayre was forced to forfeit because of health and safety protocols.
The Lady Pirates opened the season with 10 straight victories before falling Heritage (Tennessee) in the Ohio River Classic on Dec. 29 at Raceland.
Berea advanced to the semifinals of the tournament last year and dropped a 56-18 setback to Walton Verona. The Lady Pirates defeated Owsley County 63-52 in the opening round. Stepp has guided Berea to the regional finals for six years, winning the last four titles.
“If somebody said we were going to be able to do that six years ago, I would have told you (that) was crazy,” Lady Pirates coach Dammian Stepp said. “We’ve got a group of kids that have bought in with what we were trying to accomplish and we’ve just kind of rolled with it.”
That experience, Stepp says, gives his team a lot of confidence going into the tournament.
“The first (regional title) we won, we were just happy to be there,” Stepp said. “Now, I think that we’ve been there a few times, they’re in the mindset now that we’re not just glad to be there, but you feel like you have a place there and belong and definitely feel like you can go in there in compete.”
The Berea coach said the goal is to improve over past performances, but also stay focused on the task at hand.
“You certainly want to take them one (game) at a time,” he said.
Experience matters
A bulk of Berea’s upperclassmen, including seniors Madison and Mackenzie Howell, Mati Stepp, Alexis Newman and Isis Rogers, along with juniors Chesney Lovings and Abigail Beard have experience playing in the tourney, giving the Lady Pirates an edge in terms of experience.
“The opportunity to play early (has been a key to their success),” Stepp said. “So many of these kids have been multi-year starters and here at Berea had an opportunity to play as freshmen whereas maybe at other places, you would wait until you were a junior or senior to get the opportunity.
“Having that experience and getting that opportunity early (played a big role in their success).”
Stepp added that his team also shares a bond off the court, also a plus for his squad.
“(They have) developed close relationships and those bonds with one another has allowed us to (grow as a team) … you’ve got to have (those) things in place to compete,” he said.
Stepp added his team’s schedule this season also has contributed to his team’s overall growth.
“We’re playing more 11th Region opponents and bigger schools and being not only to put them on the schedule, but to go in and compete with them and most cases come out on top, has helped these kids to build that confidence and just to know that they have a good team that can compete with small schools, but also a good team that can compete with top-notch, top-tier competition,” he said.
Tourney outlook
Stepp considers the 16-team field as wide-open and considers his opening-round opponent — Owensboro Catholic — to be among the favorites, He also thinks his squad has a chance to make a run if the Lady Pirates can get past the Lady Aces in the opening round at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26.
“Every tournament is different based on the draw that you get,” Stepp said. “We’ve got a real tough draw with Owensboro Catholic in the opening round. They are a Top-25 basketball team, they are definitely a good basketball team and we’ve got our hands full in the opening round. Right now our focus is the first game on Wednesday.”
Stepp added that this year’s field “has a lot of talent and a lot of strong teams.”
“If you look at the state rankings, you have to think that Pikeville is one of the favorites, out of the 15th Region,” Stepp said. “If you look at where we’re at right now, I think that we could be figured within that conversation. We’ve got a tough draw., they’ve been a team that has performed well in this tournament and they have a lot of experience and talent. It’s definitely up in the air as to who comes out of that thing with the win this year.”
He said this tournament is one of the “more wide-open fields that they’ve had in several years.”
“There are several teams that have the chance to out with the championship,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.