The Berea Lady Pirates made their fifth straight appearance in the All “A” Classic State Tournament on Wednesday at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond. The Lady Pirates dropped a 30-25 setback to Owen County. Abigail Beard led Berea with 10 points, followed by Lauren Stepp with eight, Sophie Brewer with six and Mandy Newman with one. In photo, Berea’s Sophie Brewer pulls down a rebound. The event concludes Sunday at EKU.
Lady Pirates fall in opening round of All 'A' State Tournament
