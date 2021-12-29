The Berea Lady Pirates pushed its 2021-2022 record to 9-0 after knocking off West Jessamine, 60-53. Madison Howell enjoyed a big night by scoring 29 points and knocking down three of her six three-pointers. Alexis Newman finished with 12 points, while Chesney Lovins put in 10 points in the win. Through nine games, Berea is shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, including connecting on 42.4 percent of its three-pointers. During the win streak, the Lady Pirates have beaten its opponents by an average of 59-42.
Lady Eagles snap three-game skid
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (5-4) got 16 points and five rebounds from Hadley French as it ended a three-game slide with a 49-41 win over Oldham County. Jada Carter finished with nine points and six rebounds in the win. This week, the Lady Eagles are in Orlando, Fla., playing in the KSA Events Holiday Classic.
Eagles split two games
The Madison Southern Eagles (7-3) got a 31-point effort from Jay Rose as it slipped past Frankfort, 68-59. Rose also recorded seven rebounds in the win, while Brett Erslan finished with eight points. Braden Hudson helped the cause with his nine-rebound night. The Eagles found to going a bit tougher in a 70-55 loss to Henry Class. Rose finished with 25 points, while Nate Turner had 12. Erslan finished with a team-high eight rebounds in the loss.
Pirates pick up first win
The Berea Pirates (1-8) picked up its first victor of the year with a 54-51 win over Somerset Christian Academy. Trenton Wilson paced the Pirates with 18 points, while Quenten Morgan finished with 16. Berea fell to Anderson County, 65-50, as Wilson tossed in 17 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. Shawn Kiett finished with 14 points in the loss. Morgan added 12 points.
