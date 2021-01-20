The Berea Lady Pirates will again represent the 11th Region in the state All “A” tournament thanks to a 58-45 win over Frankfort Saturday afternoon.
Berea jumped on top of Frankfort in the first half by grabbing a 34-15 lead, then fended off a few minor runs to capture its third straight All “A” region title.
“We were in pretty good shape at the half — and if we hadn’t been, then we might be having a different conversation right now,” Dammian Stepp said.
Madison Howell scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. Alexis Newman finished with a double-double, scoring 15 while securing 10 boards.
Chesney Lovins also tossed in 10 points, while Mati Stepp added 8.
The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15-21 at EKU’s McBrayer Arena. Game times have not been announced as of press time.
On Monday, the Lady Pirates dropped a tough one to Franklin County, 63-58 in overtime. Howell led Berea with 23 points and six rebounds. Lovins added 12 points and six rebounds, while Newman finished with eight points and seven boards. Abigail Beard chipped in with seven points.
