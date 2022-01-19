The Berea Lady Pirates won the 11th Region All A title via forfeit due to COVID protocols against Sayre. Berea (15-1) knocked off Model, 72-43, to advance to the title game. Berea had five players reach double digits against Model, as Abigail Beard led the way with 12 points. Madison Howell and Alexis Newman each finished with 11, while Mati Stepp and Chesney Lovins finished with 10. Berea shot 55.6 percent from the floor against Model, including 50 percent from behind the arc (9-of-18). Berea will face Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Jan. 26.
Lady Eagles soar past West Jessamine, Fleming County
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles picked up victories over West Jessamine (57-53) and Fleming County (48-45) last week. The Lady Eagles 10-6) were led by Hadley French’s 13 points against West Jessamine. Tara Wooten scored 11 in the win, while Morgan Flannery added 10 points and six rebounds. Bella Moberly finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. French also led Southern with 12 points and seven rebounds in the win over Fleming County. Flannery added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Eagles go 1-1 last week
The Madison Southern Eagles earned a 64-46 home win over East Jessamine last week, but fell 59-54 at Boyle County. Jay Rose led Southern (11-6) against East Jessamine with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Turner added 13 points, while Brett Erslan finished with 12 points. Branden Hudson added 11 points and seven rebounds in the win. Rose once again led Southern in the loss to Boyle County, finishing with 20 points. Hudson added 18 points and nine rebounds.
Pirates pick up two wins
The Berea Pirates picked up a pair of victories last week with wins over Trinity Christian (69-48) and Somerset Christian (71-57). The Pirates (4-12) fell to Sayre in the All A Tournament, 66-44. Statistics from these games were not posted on khsaa.org prior to deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.