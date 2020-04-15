Citizen obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lake Moran (Spiff) Lake, age 88. He died at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Somerset, Kentucky after struggling with hip surgery complications. 

A graveside service was held for the immediate family on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Berea Cemetery with Bro. David Bullock of Somerset officiating. 

